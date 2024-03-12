Police arraign man for alleged possession, willful damage of tricycle

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 28-year-old man Oladele Ojuade for alleged damaged and unlawful possession of a tricycle suspected to have been stolen

Ojuade is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession and willful damage at an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on Feb.27 at 3.45 p.m. at Owode Ibeshe area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Okonofua said the defendant willfully and unlawfully damaged a tricycle with Reg No. FKJ 724 QL by removing the engine, steering wheel and tyres.

He said the defendant was caught by passersby and was handed over to the police.

Okonofua said the offences contravened Sections 411, 329 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate T. A. Shotobi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Shotobi said the sureties must provide their National Identification Number (NIN) to the court and adjourned the case until March 28 for mention. (NAN)

By Adepote Arowojobe