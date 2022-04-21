Police arraign man for alleged N1.3m land fraud in Ibadan

The police on Thursday arraigned one Adebayo Mubashir in Ibadan for allegedly obtaining N1,350,000 from four persons under the pretext of selling plots of land to them

Mubashir, 53, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Ibrahim told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence between June and August, 2021 in Apete area of Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Mubashir allegedly obtained the sum of N70, 000 from one Mrs Raheem Balikis under the pretence of selling a plot of land to her, knowing same was false.

He said the defendant also allegedly collected N345, 000 from one Jelilat Oladiti, under the pretence of selling two plots of land to her, which was yet to be delivered

The prosecutor alleged that Mubashir also obtained N71, 000 from one Ayinke Ogundare and N864,000 from one Saheed Anifowose under the pretence of selling one and eight plots of land respectively to them.

He said the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, S. A Adesina granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 8 for hearing. (NAN)

