A 49-year-old man, Emmanuel Okolo was on Friday arraigned at the Asaba Magistrates’ court for alleged fraud.

Emmanuel was alleged to have defrauded one Mr Nwanchuku Alex of the sum of N700, 000 under false pretence of supplying him with 26 pieces of doors for his building.

The prosecutor, Mrs Jennifer Nwezie, said that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 24, 2020 at Anwai road, Asaba.

Nwezie said the offence is punishable under sections 419 and 390(8)(b) of the Criminal Code,Cap C21 Vol 1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide affidavit of means of livelihood and two passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until March 18 for definite hearing. (NAN)

