Police arraign man for alleged cable theft

By Sandra Umeh

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Obinna Eleoko, for alleged fraudulent conversion of proceeds of cable sale.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

Eleoko, who appeared before the Magistrate, Mr Ademola Adesanya in Ojo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2018 at the Alaba International Market, Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant obtained cable wires worth N436, 000 from the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Okenwa, on the pretext that he would sell them and return the proceeds to him.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant never returned the proceeds of sale to the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant absconded but was eventually arrested.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 18 for mention. (NAN)

