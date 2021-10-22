Police arraign man for alleged assault, stealing

The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 36-year-old man, Lucky Gambo, for alleged assault and stealing.

Gambo, who has no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of assault and stealing before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 7, at 7.25 p.m. at Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant assaulted one Ms Kehinde Adewole by slapping her on the face and inflicting injury on her left eye.

He also said that the defendant damaged Adewole’s iPhone 11 Promax valued at N400, 000 and stole her bag containing other belongings.

Perezi said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 170(1)(b) and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble witnesses.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. M. Ajayi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ajayi adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...