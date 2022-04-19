Police arraign man for alleged assault in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday arraigned one Bamaiyi Adah, 33, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court 2b for alleged criminal force, assault and theft.

Police Prosecutor Insp. Veronica Shaagee told the court that the case was reported at “B” Divisional Police Station, High Level Makurdi on April 1, by one Blessing Owulu of Airforce Base Quarters Makurdi.

She said that the incident occurred on March 31, at about 0930hrs while the informant was at her Point-of Sale (POS) business place together with her friend Mercy Ebiega of Ankpa ward Makurdi.

She reported that on that day Bamaiyi Adah of Barrack road Makurdi, came and attacked her friend.

She said the accused in the process turned her table upside down and scattered everything that was on the table, slapped her and griped her bag containing N50,000.

She further stated that as a result of the beating she had injury on her shoulder and her money got missing.

She said the accused also tore the bag and threw it away adding that the bag itself was valued at N3,500.

The Prosecutor said the accused was arrested during police investigation in connection with the offence.

She said investigation into the case was still ongoing and requested for a date to complete it.

Shaagee said the accused contravened Sections 265 and 287 of Penal Code Law.

When the case came up for mention the accused denied all the allegations against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in the like sum who should be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

Ikpambese further adjourned the case until May 20, for further mention.(NAN)

