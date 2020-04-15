Police arraign man for abduction, adultery in Zaria

The Police on Wednesday arraigned one Hussaini Yakawada at the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Chediya, Sabon Gari, Zaria for alleged abduction and adultery.

Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Mannir Nasir said the offence contravene sections 250 and 368 of Kaduna State Penal Code.

Nasir said that on March 26, one Ado Mai-Tsiren-Nama of Tudun Jukun Zaria reported at the Tudun Wada Police Division that his 17-year-old daughter, Fauziya Adamu left home to unknown destination.

He added Fauziya was later found in the company of Yadawada.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge when the First Information Report was read to him.

Chief Magistrate Abubakar Lamido adjourned the case till April 18 and ordered that the accused person be remanded in police custody. (NAN)