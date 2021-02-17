Police arraign man, 67, over alleged fraud

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 67-year-old man, Adeniyi Victor, in a Badagry Magistrates’ court for allegedly collecting N750, 000 under false pretense.
Victor, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Ade Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence during the month of June 23, 2020 at about 12:01p.m. at Plot 5/3 Road 405 area, New Haven Estate, Igbeliu Adun, Iba area of Lagos state.
Adeosun alleged that the defendant unlawfully collected N750, 000 from Emmanuel Lawrin, the complainant, under the pretense of supplying him 1,000 pieces of chicken layers, a representation he knew to be false.
He said the defendant stole N750, 000 property of the complainant.
The prosecutor said the offense contravened Section 314 and section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail with the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in the like sum.
Hotepo adjourned the case until March 10, for mention. (NAN)