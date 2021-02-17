Police arraign man, 67, over alleged fraud

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ade Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence during the month of June 23, 2020 at about 12:01p.m. at Plot 5/3 Road 405 area, New Haven Estate, Igbeliu Adun, Iba area of Lagos state.

Victor, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 67-year-old man, Adeniyi Victor, in a Badagry Magistrates’ court for allegedly collecting N750, 000 under false pretense.

Adeosun alleged that the defendant unlawfully collected N750, 000 from Emmanuel Lawrin, the complainant, under the pretense of supplying him 1,000 pieces of chicken layers, a representation he knew to be false.

He said the defendant stole N750, 000 property of the complainant.

The prosecutor said the offense contravened Section 314 and section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.