Police arraign man, 63, over alleged threats to life, unlawful entry

The Police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 63-year-old man, Dapo Fatunroti, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged threats to life and unlawful entry.

By Funmilayo Okunade

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on threats to life, unlawful entry, stealing, unlawful interference and fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the Court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on Jan.10 in Ise-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large threatened to kill one Rachael Abiodun.

Oriyomi said the defendant and others now at large on Nov. 7, 2020, unlawfully entered a parcel of land, which is in actual and peaceable possession of the complainant.

He also alleged that the defendant and others at large, stole cocoa and palm fruit valued at N3 million belonging to the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant and others at large unlawfully interfered with the complainant’s property.

He added that the defendant also obtained the sum of N400,000 from the complainant, on the pretext of selling of land to her, which he did not.

According to him, the offence contravened Sections 46, 65, 302(1), 355 and 329(1) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olawumi Olowolafe, urged the Court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeosun said that each of the sureties must provide evidence of tax clearance.

He adjourned the case till May 20 for hearing.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)



