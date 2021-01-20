Police arraign man, 61, over alleged fraud in Osun

The Police in Osun, on Wednesday, arraigned a 61-year-old man, Azeez Popoola, before an Osogbo Magistrates ‘ Court over an alleged fraud.

Popoola, who is facing a four-count charge of fraud, theft and false pretence, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in March 2020 at about 10:30 am. at Oke Mokin Igigogoro area of Osogbo.

Fagboyinbo said that the defendant defrauded one Adewale Tunde by collecting the sum of N460,000 from him under the pretence of securing a plot of land for him.

He stated that the defendant also defrauded some few others who, he said, had yet to see how they could get their money back from him.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ibrahim Imran, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two in like sum.

Ayilara said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments and two passport photograph each, attached with affidavits of means.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 24, for hearing. (NAN)