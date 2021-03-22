Police arraign man, 60, for alleged threat

March 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



The Police arraigned a 60-year-old man, Musibau Kosoko, Badagry Magistrates’ Court for an alleged threat and breach of peace.

Kosoko, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of threat to life and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuomose, told the Court that the defendant the offences March 9 at about 9.00 a.m. at Etegbin, Badagry area of .

Okuomose said that the defendant threatened the life of one Rafiu Sunmonu with thugs over a dispute.

“The defendant conducted himself manner likely to cause a breach of peace sand-filled canal, which is a boundary between family, Aina family and Adeokun family.

“The offence contravened sections 56 and 168 of the of , 2015,’’ he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case until April 13, for a hearing. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,