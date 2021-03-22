The Police on Monday arraigned a 60-year-old man, Musibau Kosoko, in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for an alleged threat and breach of peace.

Kosoko, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of threat to life and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuomose, told the Court that the defendant committed the offences on March 9 at about 9.00 a.m. at Etegbin, Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuomose said that the defendant threatened the life of one Rafiu Sunmonu with thugs over a land dispute.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by sand-filled canal, which is a boundary between his family, Aina family and Adeokun family.

“The offence contravened sections 56 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015,’’ he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case until April 13, for a hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

