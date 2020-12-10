Police arraign man, 48, over alleged assault

Police on Thursday arraigned a 48-year-old man, Hammed Mohammed, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a man.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Dec.3 at about 4:00 p.m at Atikankan area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted one Abdul Bashiru by hitting him with stone on his head, causing him harm.

Olasunkanmi said the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.