Police arraign man, 47, over alleged N2.1m fraud

The Police in Ekiti on Monday arraigned a 47-year-old man, Aribisala Segun, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N2.1 million fraud.

Segun, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence in May 2018 in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant obtained N2,142, 650 from one Dr Olumide Moses, on pretext of helping him to cultivate, plant and supervise palm tree seedlings, banana suckers and cassava stems which he failed to do.

Akinwale said the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.