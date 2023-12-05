Police arraign man, 47, for alleged breach of trust

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 47 year-old man, Sani Garba, at a Kano Sharia Court for alleged breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

Garba, who lives at Tudun Wada, Kano, is facing a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Wada , told the court that the complainant, Usman Sule, who also resides at Panshekara Quarters, reported the matter at Fagge Police Station, Kano, on Nov. 25.

Wada said Sule given his motorcycle valued N255,000 to the defendant to help him sell and send his money to his account.

He alleged that the complainant later discovered that the defendant dishonestly converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor further told the court that when the complainant asked the defendant about his money, the defendant could not give satisfactory answer, and efforts to get the money proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 202 and 206 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted him to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one reliable surety, who must be a blood relation.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for summary trial. (NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi

