Police arraign man, 46, over alleged N2.3m fraud

The Lagos Police Command on Friday arraigned a 46-year-old man, Ibrahim Yakubu, for allegedly defrauding one Mr Stephen Akano of N2.3 million.

Yakubu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 19, 2020 at Badagry, Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant collected N2.3 million from Akano to help him purchase a Toyota Camry 2011 model car, but failed to do so.

He said the defendant converted the N2.3 million to his personal use.

Okuiomose said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 19 for mention. (NAN)

