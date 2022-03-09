Police arraign man, 45, over alleged N3.5m land fraud  

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 45-year-old man, Matthew Okonkwo, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged N3.5 million fraud.

Okonkwo, of no fixed residential address, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in December, 2021 at Ijanikin area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said that the defendant obtained the sum of N3.5 million from the complainant, Mrs Uzoamaka Ogbodo, under the pretence of selling a plot of land to her, knowing this to be false.

He said the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until April 5, for mention. (NAN)

