Police arraign man, 45 , over alleged N16m excavator fraud

A 45 – year old Abiodun Ojeyemi on Tuesday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan , over alleged N16 million excavator fraud.

By Sogbade Adebisi Fatim

The defendant, who resides in Arulogun axis of Ojoo, Ibadan, is being tried on a three – count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye told the court that the defendant allegedly conspired together with others now at large to commit the offence.

Akinloye alleged that the defendant on Aug. 16, 2024, at about 4:20p.m allegedly fraudulently obtained N16 million from one Ojo Adeniyi under the pretense that he (defendant) wanted to sell his Excavator CAT 320.

He told the court that the defendant, however, allegedly failed to release the excavator to the buyer after payment.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ruled that one surety must be a blood relative of the defendant, while the other must own property within the court’s jurisdiction

She thereafter adjourned the matter until July 17, for hearing. (NAN)