Police arraign man, 45, over alleged N1.2m fraud

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday, arraigned a 45-year-old man, Taiwo Awopetu, before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defrauding one Pastor Felix Ogoh of N1.2 million.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in Jan. 2021 at Ajara, Badagry area of Lagos.

Uko said the defendant allegedly collected the sum of N1.2 million from the complainant under the pretext of selling a Toyota Corolla 2006 model to him.

He told the court that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Nov.23, for mention. (NAN)

