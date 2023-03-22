Police arraign man, 45, for alleged threat to woman’s life

By Raji Rasak

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 45-year-old man, Anthony Ogbonna, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening the life of a woman and malicious damage to her property.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a three-count charge of malicious damage, threatening and breach of peace, for which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 31, about 11.00 p.m. at No. 1, Kukoyi Str., Ikoga Road, Mowo, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose alleged that the defendant damaged a pedestrian door gate valued at N55,000, a pumping machine valued at N80,000, entrance door valued at N110,000.

He said the total value of the property destroyed was N245,000, belonging to one Alhaja Medinat Kareem, the complainant.

“The defendant allegedly threatened to deal with the complainant by all means.

“He also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by threatening to deal with the woman.

“The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 350, 56 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until April 4, for mention. (NAN)



