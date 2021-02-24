Police arraign man, 41, over alleged N3.6m fraud

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 41-year-old man, Ifeanyinchukwu Ekeledili, at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged fraud involving over N3.6 million.
Ekeledili of no fixed address is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.
The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.17, at Igbo Elerin in Ojo area of Lagos.
Okuiomose said the defendant collected N3,689,750 from one Asisat Mohammed and 10 others with intent to defraud, and recruited them as a marketers under the pretense of operating daily savings.
He said the defendant stole the sum of N3,689,750 from the complainant and 10 others.
The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos, 2015.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Adefioye ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
The chief magistrate adjourned the case until March 3, for further hearing. (NAN)