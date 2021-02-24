Police arraign man, 41, over alleged N3.6m fraud

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 41-year-old man, Ifeanyinchukwu Ekeledili, at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged fraud involving over N3.6 million.

Ekeledili of no fixed address is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.17, at Igbo Elerin in Ojo area of Lagos.