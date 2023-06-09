Police arraign man, 41, for allegedly obtaining N2.8m under false pretence

By Vivian Ibobo

The Police on Friday, arraigned a 41-year-old man, Onyebuchi Chukwurah, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding one Onyebuchi Chukwurah, of the sum of N2.8million.

Chukwurah, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Chinalu Nwadione, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 22, at 10.a.m at No 11, Metal Bus Road, Off Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant defrauded Chukwurah under pretence of purchasing a vehicle on his behalf, but converted the money for his own use without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for obtaining false pretence, while section 287 provides three years for stealing if found guilty.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Akinyemi, granted Chukwurah bail in the sum of N400,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi then adjourned the case until June 26, for further mention. (NAN)