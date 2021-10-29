Police arraign man, 40, over alleged armed robbery, terrorism

The police, on Friday, arraigned one Andrew Iyua, 40, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court over alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and acts of terrorism.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from Zaki-Biam Police Divisional Headquarters to State Criminal Investigations Department, Makurdi and further referred to D1 section for investigation on May 14.

Shaagee said that one Ushahemba Chia of Tse-Yamalu, Agwaza village, Mbayenge ward in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue reported the case at Zaki-Biam Police Station on May 11.

She stated that the defendant and 22 accomplices had, on May 5, conspired together and invaded the complainant’s house at Tse-Yamalu Agwaza village in Ukum LGA.

The prosecutor listed those the defendant conspired with to include: Orter Azaigba, Tersugh Zwa, Mwaga Akpam, Avindir, commander of a vigilance group in Mbawar Azendeshi ward and Bojon Upenda.

Others, according to him,are: Terry Avernyi, Orkpum Aondoakaa, Korga Gbajime, Terngu Terwase and Liambee Ornan, Pinega Apeta, Mmsega Atemaga and Orduen Akpam.

Also listed included: Aondowase Akpam, Kumater Mhen, Mzahan Mbatsav, Msega Zwa, Apeta Mhogough Jonathan, Daniel Mhingir Suwe, Mkumaga Upenda, Fidelis langba Tabar, Apenye Shimave and others still at large.

“They criminally conspired among themselves, armed themselves with pestles, cutlasses, sticks, daggers and other dangerous weapons and invaded Tse-Yamalu.

“They attacked the entire family and injured some members, including one Yange Baaki who sustained fracture on his left hand, while others sustained injuries on their heads and other parts of their bodies.

“The attackers forcefully entered into their houses and stole two pigs, valued at N70,000; 11 goats, valued at N25,000 and three wheel barrows, valued at N45,000.

“Other items are: two motorcycles, valued at N300,000; 16 mattresses, valued at N650,000; one generating set, valued at N30,000; 1 television set, valued at N300,000 and a cash sum of N106,000.

“They also uprooted their already planted yams, valued at N8150,000, demolished 30 thatched houses, valued at N850,000 and removed one grinding engine, valued at N250,000, all totalling N3,250,000,” the prosecutor said.

She told the court that police had earlier arrested and arraigned Orter Azaigba, Apeta Mhongough, Daniel Mhingir, Kumaga Apenda, Fidelis Tabar and Apenye Shimave, all of Tse-Tabar in Ukum LGA before an Upper Area Court II, Makurdi, while others were still at large.

According to Shaagee, the offences contravened Sections 6(b), 1(1),(2)(a),(b) of Robbery and Fire arms Special Provisions Act, 2004 and Section 4(2) of Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Mrs Rose Iyorshe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Iyorshe adjourned the case till Jan. 21, 2022, for further mention and consolidation of the two cases. (NAN)

