Police arraign man, 39, over alleged stealing

By Raji Rasak

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 39-year-old man, Bamidele Job, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing wielding cable wire valued at N270,000.

The defendant, whose residential address is unknown, is facing a count charge of stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuoimose told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 20, at about 11.30, a.m. at Km 45, Agemowo, Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant allegedly stole welding cable wire valued at N270,000 property of one Ugozoku Okenwa, the complainant.

He said that the defendant entered the premises of the complainant when he was not around and stole the wire.

The prosecutor said that he was caught by the people in the area and was handed over to Police for prosecution.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said that one the sureties should be a responsible citizen residing within the jurisdiction and the other must be a community leader that had three years tax address verification.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 4, for mention.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

