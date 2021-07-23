Police arraign man, 38, over alleged attempted robbery, others

A 38-year-old man, Olaifa Akanmu, on Friday appeared

before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, charged with attempted robbery.

Akanmu, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of attempted robbery, malicious damage and felony.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun said that the defendant committed the offences on July 10, at about 2:00p.m, at No. 1, Lagos St., Ayanrin Ibiye, Badagry in Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant allegedly attempted to rob one Timilehin, the complainant, while armed with a cutlass and a gun.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also maliciously damaged the window net of the complaint.

He said that Akanmu was caught when making efforts to break into the complainant’s apartment and handed over to security operatives for prosecution.

Adeosun said that the offences allegedly committed contravened the provisions of Sections 330, 350 and 406 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.10, for further hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...