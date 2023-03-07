Police arraign man, 35, over alleged goat theft

By Funmilayo Okunade

The Police on Tuesday, arraigned a 35-year-old man, Adebayo Wasiu, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of she goat.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant and one other at large, committed the offence on Feb.28 at about 04:30 p.m in Ado-Ekiti.

Adejare alleged that the defendant and one other at large stole a she goat valued N50, 000 belonging to one Abdulraheem Idowu.

He said the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of EKiti State 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The defence counsel, Mr Michael Olaleye, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Tomiwa Daramola, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 30 for hearing. (NAN)