Police arraign man, 33, over alleged possession of India hemp

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 33-year-old man, Miracle Anosike, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of India hemp.

The defendant, whose residential address was unknown, is facing a two-count charge of being in possession of India hemp and smoking the substance.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 7, at about 8.00a.m at the Mobikan Hotel, Ajangbadi, Ojo area of Lagos State.

Adeosun said that the defendant allegedly had in his possession substance suspected to be India hemp.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by smoking substance suspected to be India hemp with the intent to cause havoc in the hotel,” he said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411, and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr T.A Popola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He held that one of the sureties must either be a Chief Imam or a company Director.

Popoola adjourned the case until April 30, for mention. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak