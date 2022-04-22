Police arraign man, 32, for allegedly defrauding Arisekola N5.5m

The Police on Friday arraigned one Sangodoyin Olanrewaju, 32 , at an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly defrauding one Aminu Arisekola the sum of N5.5 million.

Olanrewaju, whose residential address was not provided, is facing charges of obtaining money under false pretences, fraudulent conversation and assault occasioning harm.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on Oct. 6, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. in Ibadan.

Ibrahim said that the defendant allegedly obtained the money from one Aminu Arisekola, who is also the complainant.

He alleged that the accused also assaulted the complainant on March 7, at 2.30 p.m. at Yemetu area of Ibadan.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 419, 390(9) and 355 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S. A. Adesina granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 3 for hearing. (NAN)

