Police arraign man, 32, for alleged dangerous driving

The Police on Friday arraigned one Segun Adeshina, 32, in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly driving dangerously and causing damage.

Adeshina, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with dangerous driving and causing damage.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that Adeshina allegedly committed the offence on May 21, at about 1:30 p.m., at Oke-Ado area, Ibadan.

He alleged that Adeshina, who was driving a Mercedes Benz Jeep, drove dangerously and recklessly on the public highway.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendant had no regard to circumstances of the road and the amount of traffic expected on the road.

He alleged that Adeshina in the process, damaged the sign board and wire fence of Black and White Law Firm building, property of one Olugbenga Akintola.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 18 and 25(1) of the Road Traffic Act of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S. A Adesina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80, 000 and one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 21, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

