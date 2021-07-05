Police arraign man, 31, for allegedly constituting public nuisance

The police, on Monday arraigned a 31-year-old man, Balogun Saheed before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The Prosecutor, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant, whose address was not provided, allegedly committed the offence on March 23 about 6p.m at Ilupeju-Ekiti in Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace.

He said that the defendant, a road transport worker, was arrested for allegedly fighting a commercial driver, who refused to pay for a ticket issued by him.

He alleged that the defendant actions disturbed the peace of his neighbourhood.

He said that the offence contravened Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Sunday Balogun, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

Balogun assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 26 for hearing. (NAN)

