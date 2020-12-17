Police arraign man, 30, for allegedly damaging farm produce worth N1.2m

) A 30-year-old-man, Abdulkareem Sambaya, on Thursday, appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly moving his cattle to damage 15 acres of rice and cassava farm, worth N1.2 million.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge of unlawful entering and maliciously damaging 15 acres of rice and cassava farm.

The Prosecutor, Insp Foluke Adedosu, told the court that Sambaya, on Dec. 5, entered a rice and cassava farm with his cattle.

“Sambaya moved his cattle into a 15-acre rice and cassava farm and maliciously damaged the farm produce, worth N1. 2 million, property of one Mr Seun Ilesanmi

“Sambaya entered the farm at about 3 pm. at Oderemi Village, Ibadan,” she explained.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 81 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Theophilus Odenigbo, applied for bail for his client in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Busayo Osho, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Feb. 11, 2021, for hearing. (NAN)