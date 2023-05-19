Police arraign man, 29, over alleged cell phone theft

Funmilayo Okunade

The police, on Friday, arraigned a 29-year-old man, Lukman Saliu, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of a cell phone.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.14 at about 2:30 p.m. at Adebayo Area, Iworoko road in Ado-Ekiti.

Bamigbade alleged that the defendant stole an iPhone 6 plus, valued at N65,000, belonging to one Bello Isiaka.

He said that the offence contravened Section 295 and punishable under Section 320(1)(A) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

His counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 28 for hearing. (NAN)