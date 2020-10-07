Police arraign man, 27, over alleged public assault

The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 27-year-old man, Falana Ayoola, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged public assault.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 4, at about 07:40 am. at Federal Poly road, Oke-Ureje in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo said that the defendant fought with one Ahmed Isah and, in the process, stabbed him with a knife on the back, which caused him serious injury.

He said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

His counsel, Mr Abiola Gboyega, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Lawal said one of the sureties must be a businessman or businesswoman residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case till Nov. 2, for hearing. (NAN)