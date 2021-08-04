Police arraign man, 27, over alleged N132,000 fraud

Aug. 4, 2021 (NAN) The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a 27-year-old man, John Ekene, before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court over alleged N132,000 fraud.

Ekene, of no fixed address is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 9, in Badagry Grammar School, Badagry area of Lagos.

Nkem said the defendant collected N132,000 from one Grace West on pretext of purchasing 10 bags of foreign rice for her, but failed to do so.

He said the defendant also stole the sum of N132,000 by converting the money to his own use without the consent of the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 23 for further hearing. (NAN)

