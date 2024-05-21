Police arraign man, 26, over alleged N3.8m fraud

The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 26-year-old man, Abuchi Omah, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, over an alleged N3,805,000 fraud.

Omah, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.



The Prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that Omah committed the offences between October 2023 and Nov. 30, 2023 at POWA Shopping Complex, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Adegbite said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the money from one Kennedy Imo, with the pretext to supply him 1,450 cartons of ceramic tiles.



He further stated that the defendant also collected the sum of N100,000 transportation fare from Imo, but failed to supply the tiles.

Adegbite said that the defendant rather converted the money to his personal use.

According to him, the offences are contrary to Sections 516, 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a blood relation to the defendant.

Osho, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 26 for hearing. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko