Police arraign man, 25, over alleged possession of 24 ATM cards

By Funmilayo Okunade

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Akintomiwa Oluwasegun, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of 24 ATM cards.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of possession of ATM cards.

The police prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 4 at about 11:00 a.m in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that 24 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards were found in the possession of the defendant with intent to use same to commit crime.

He said the offence contravened Section 416(2) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him, while his counsel, Mrs Funmilayo Akinwunmi, urged the court to grant her client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Afunso said one of the sureties must be a close relation.

He adjourned the case till Aug. 24 for hearing. (NAN)

