Police arraign man, 25, for allegedly stealing baby

Share the news













A 25-year-old man, Solomon Omole, was on Monday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a baby.

Omole, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offence on Jan. 22 at about 2:00 p.m in Itaji-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant and others still at large unlawfully stole the child of one Baba Sunday.

Olasunkanmi said that the offence contravened Section 371 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defence counsel, Mr Chris Omokahfe, on his part, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30,000 with a surety in like sum.

Oyebanji ruled that the surety must be civil servant on at least Grade Level 7 and must have proof of ownership of landed property.

He adjourned the case till July 13 for hearing. (NAN)

Related