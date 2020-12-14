Police arraign man, 24, over allegedly stealing N65,000 phone

The Police, on Monday, arraigned a 24-year-old man, Fakayode Faseun, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing one Samsung Galaxy phone valued at N65,000. The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of assault and stealing. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on Dec. 6 at about 3.40 p.m. at Irona Street, in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendant and others at large assaulted one Fadiji Bosede by beaten her up with fist blow all over her body. He also told the court that the defendant and his accomplices now at large stole phone belonging to Bosede, the complainant. According to him, the offences contravened sections 315 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012. The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail. The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case until Jan. 21, 2021, for hearing. (NAN)