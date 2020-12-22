Police arraign man, 24, over alleged theft of N240,000

The Police in Ogun State on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year-old man, Ndubuisi Emeka, before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N240,000 belonging to his friend.

Emeka, who lives at No. 21 Ifelodun Street, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is facing a charge of theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence between August and October at Ajisafe Close, Oko Baba Ajeri, Ota in Ogun.

Adaraloye said that the defendant, who is friend of the complainant, Mohammed Abdulqudus, stole N240,000 from his Guaranty Trust Bank Account.