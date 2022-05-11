Police arraign man, 24, over alleged assault

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 24-year-old man, Thomas Nnabuife at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged assault.

The defendant whose address is not given, is facing a two-count charge of assault and threat to life.



The prosecutor, ASP. Ikem Uko told the court that the defendant assaulted one Emmanuel Togbe on April 28, at about 11.00a.m at the Badagry Roundabout in Lagos State.

”The defendant used his fist several times to hit the complainant and caused him bodily harms.



”He also threatened to kill the complainant,” Uko said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 171 and 232 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until June 14, for mention. (NAN)

