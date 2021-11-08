Police arraign man, 22, for alleged contempt of court

A 22-year–old man, Julius Adeniran, was on Monday, remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly disrespecting court supremacy.

Adeniran, who pleaded guilty to the offence, is facing a count charge of contempt of court.

The Magistrate, Mr O.A Daramola, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody, pending the court judgment on Dec. 11, the next adjourned date.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Elisha Olusegun, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Aug. 26 and Oct. 29, at about 10.00 a.m., within the court premises.

Olusegun said the defendant disobeyed the court orders by refusing to show up in his case with charge number MOS / 475c/ 2021.

“He is standing trial in a case of theft that is at the defence stage,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offense committed contravened Section 133 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun , 2002 .

The defendant had no legal representation to plead for his leniency before the presiding magistrate. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...