Police arraign man, 22, for alleged contempt of court

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 22-–old man, Julius Adeniran, was on Monday, remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly disrespecting court supremacy.

Adeniran, who pleaded guilty to the offence, is facing a count charge of contempt of court.

The Magistrate, Mr O.A Daramola, ordered the remand of the defendant in custody, pending the court on Dec. 11, the next adjourned date.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Elisha Olusegun, had told the court that the defendant committed the between Aug. 26 and Oct. 29, about 10.00 a.m., the court premises.

Olusegun said the defendant disobeyed the court orders refusing to show up in his case with charge MOS / 475c/ 2021.

“He is trial in a case of theft that is the defence stage,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offense committed contravened Section 133 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun , 2002 .

The defendant had no legal representation to plead for his leniency before the presiding magistrate. (NAN)

