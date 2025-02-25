Police arraign man, 21, over alleged house breaking, theft

By Funmilayo Okunade



The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 21-year-old man, Ojo Aparimo, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged house breaking and stealing.

The defendant of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of house breaking and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence at about 9:00 a.m., on Feb. 14 in Ikere-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large broke into the house of one Ilesanmi Gbenga.

Adejare said the defendant and others at large stole pots valued at N100,000 belonging to the complainant.

He said the pots were picked in the compound of the complainant by the defendant.

According to him, the offences contravened Section 324(1) (2) and 302(1) (a) Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till March 3 for mention. (NAN)