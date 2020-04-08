Police arraign man, 20, for defiling a minor

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Ilesanmi Tope, over alleged defilement of a minor.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, was charged with rape before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant defiled a two-year-old girl on March 28 in Ikoro-Ekiti in Ijero local government area of Ekiti.

Oriyomi said that the victim and her elder sister were playing in front of their house when the defendant suddenly took away the victim from her sister.

He said the elder sister went inside the house to call the attention of their grandmother to what happened, but before they got to his house, he had allegedly defiled the girl, with blood all over her body.

He said the offence contravened Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor told the court that the duplicate file had been sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office for legal advice.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke, ordered that the defendant be kept in custody pending issuance of legal advice from DPP.

Adegoke adjourned the case until April 22 for mention. (NAN)