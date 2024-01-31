Police arraign man, 20, for alleged theft

Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards

The police have arraigned one Rabiu Ibrahim, 20, for allegedly stealing residents property worth N1.5 million.

He appeared on Wednesday in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 25, at Agunfoye Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant stole four plastic chairs worth N28,000, four speakers worth N200,000, four big iron stove valued at N150,000, two mattresses valued at N260,000 and a wooden bed frame worth N80,000.

The prosecutor also added that the defendant stole two ceiling fans valued at N30,000, standing freezer valued at N200,000 and electrical wire valued at N450,000 — a property of one late Mrs Tamiriyat Abayomi — and 10 windows worth N650,000 belonging to one Paul Babatunde.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mrs A. Onalaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Onalaja adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for mention.(NAN)

By Adepote Arowojobe

