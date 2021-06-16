Police arraign man, 18, for alleged N9,500 phone theft

The Police on Wednesday arraigned an 18-year-old, Henry Gabriel, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing one Tecno phone valued at N9,500.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 13, at about 10:00 a.m at Irona Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant stole the phone belonging to one Funmilayo Abodoja.

He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Titilayo Ola-Olorun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 5, for hearing. (NAN)