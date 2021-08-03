Police arraign Lagos businessman for alleged theft of N3.5m phones

The Police Tuesday, arraigned a , Fatal Olatunde,  at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for stealing of phones valued at 3.5 million.

The defendant is also standing trial for stealing of 840,000 cash.

Olatunde, who resides at Ikorodu, Lagos State arraigned a six- count charge of conspiracy, of peace, threatening violence, forceful ejection, nuisance, and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court defendant and others at large committed the offences Aug. 8, 2020 at Agura Gberigbe, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Ihiehie said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause of peace by forcefully entering a shop belonging to Mr Joseph Nwafor and carting away goods and cash.

“The defendant, in charge of the complainant’s shop, hired some boys that stormed and forcefully ejected him out of his rented shop.

“In the process, phones valued at 3.5 million and 840,000 cash which the proceeds for the day, were stolen,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said the defendant threatened to be violent and he locked up the complainant’s shop his own keys without following the legal process.

The offences contravene Sections 52, 56(1), 157(e),168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 52 prescribes two years’ jail term for of peace, while Section 287prescribes three years for stealing.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs O.A Layinka, released the defendant on bail of N250,000 two sureties in like sum.

Layinka said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 14 for further hearing. (NAN)

