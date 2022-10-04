Police arraign four men for alleged kidnapping, murder

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Police in Ibadan on Tuesday arraigned Umaru Musa 48, Aliyu Abubakar 40, Shaibu Haruna 27 and Isiaka Ibrahim 32, at Ibadan Magistrates’ Court for alleged kidnap and murder of one Musa Ibrahim.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ade Adebusuyi, told the court that the defendants and others now at large committed the offence on Sept. 15 at about 12.45 p.m. at Maisaje Hamlet, Odo-Ogun Village via Iseyin, Oyo State.

Adebusuyi said that the suspects kidnapped Ibrahim while on transit to his cattle ranch with the aim of collecting ransom.

He further said that the suspects demanded for ransom of N10 million from the brother of the victim, Saidu Ibrahim, for the release of the victim.

Adebusuyi told the court that the suspects allegedly killed the victim by shooting him at the stomach while in their custody.

He said that the offences contravened Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of Criminal Code Cap 38 volume II, law of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Magistrate O.O. Ogunkanmi denied them bail and ordered that they should be remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 14, for hearing. (NAN)

