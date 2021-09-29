Police arraign businessman, 45 for alleged fraud, issuance of dud cheque

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a businessman, Anthony Udebuani before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for alleged fraud of N600,000 and issuance of dud cheque.

Udebuani,45, who resides at Festac town, Lagos State, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs R. A. Alejo on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and issuance of dud cheque.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to a bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Alejo said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 20, 2020 at Festac Town, Lagos State.

He said the defendant fraudulently collected the money from Mr Zack Egbunu with the promise to pay back.

Adejumola said the defendant with intent to offset his debt, issued the complainant a cheque of N600,000 which was dishonored for lack of funds.

“The defendant gave the complainant a cheque, but when it was presented in the bank for payment, it was dishonored due to insufficient funds in the defendant’s account

“The case was reported and the defendant arrested,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences contravene Sections 315 and 321 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 315 stipulates 15 years’ imprisonment for obtaining money under false pretences.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 9, for mention. (NAN)

