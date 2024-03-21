Police arraign businessman, 42, for alleged breach of trust

A 42-year old businessman, Najib Usman, on Thursday appeared at a Sharia Court in Kano for alleged breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

Usman, who lives at Gayawa Quarters area of Kano, is faced with a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Yusuf Sani, who resides at Kwana Hudu Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Fagge Police Station, Kano, on March 15.

Wada said that Sani entrusted the defendant with four pairs of shoes to help him sell for N87,000 and send the money to his account.

According to him, the defendant transferred only N45,000 to the complainant’s account.

The prosecutor further told the court that when the complainant asked for the balance, the defendant having converted the money to his personal use, refused to pay the balance.

The prosecutor claimed that the offence contravened the provisions of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, granted bail to the defendant for N20,000 with one reliable surety who must be a blood relation.

The case was later adjourned to April 18 for hearing. (NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi