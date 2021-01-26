Police arraign boy 14, other over alleged theft of phones, pos machine

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts levelled against them.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 30, 2020, at about 12:10 a.m., at No. 5, Ikumola St. Ibiye, Badagry.

Okuiomose said the defendants unlawfully broke and entered into the room of Medinat Ayangoke with the intent to commit felony.