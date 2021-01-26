Police arraign boy 14, other over alleged theft of phones, pos machine

Fatai and Owootomo; both of no fixed addresses, are facing a two-count charge of theft and breaking in and entry.
They, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts levelled against them.
The prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 30, 2020, at about 12:10 a.m., at No. 5, Ikumola St. Ibiye, Badagry.
Okuiomose said the defendants unlawfully broke and entered into the room of Medinat Ayangoke with the intent to commit felony.
He said that the defendants stole a Techno Spark Smart phone valued at N31,000, Itel X13 valued at N25,000, POS Machine valued at N40,000, M P player valued at N6,000.
“Others are School bag valued at N3,500, recharged cards valued at N130,000 and N420,000 in cash.
“The total value of properties stolen is N655,500.
“They were caught during the operations by the neighbours of the complainant and handed over to the Police.
“The offences violated section 307 and 287 of Criminal Law, Lagos state, 2015,’’ the prosecutor said.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.
He said the sureties must be gainfully employed.
Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Feb. 17, for mention. (NAN)
