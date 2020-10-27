Police arraign 71 suspects in Ilorin over alleged looting of CACOVID palliatives

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, trespass, mischief, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, theft and disturbance of public peace and belonging to gang of thieves.

All the defendants denied committing the alleged offences.

Magistrate Mohammed Ibrahim granted them bail in the sum of N200, 000 each and two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 18

for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Nasiru Yusuf, told the court that the defendants were arrested on Friday and Saturday at Agro Mall and Cargo Terminal, when they were looting the palliatives.

He said that investigation is ongoing, adding that bail of the defendants is at the discretion of the court.(NAN)